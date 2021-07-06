THE Ladies Philippine Golf Tour marks its second restart in new normal with a four-leg, five-week swing in Cavite.

The ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge tees off on Wednesday with the par-72 Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires expected to provide a tough test as the players try to shake off the rust and find rhythm following a three-month break due to spike of coronavirus cases in March.

But with the government’s vaccination program moving at full throttle the past two months, things are looking up, particularly for the sport with the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. keeping the ladies of the tour busy in the next five weeks with four bubble tournaments in various courses under strict health and safety guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Games and Amusements Board.

Harmie Constantino eyes a second title after winning the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge crown at Aoki before play was suspended, while Princess Superal, back-to-back top earner, looks to regain the top spot.

Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio and Marvi Monsalve, along with Sarah Ababa, Sunshine Baraquiel, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio and Sheryl Villacencio are also coming into the event put up by ICTSI eager to get going and hungry for recognition.

Former leg winner Chihiro Ikeda is likewise tipped to contend for the crown after missing the last tournament due to injury while amateurs Jane Jeong, Lizbeth Alcantara and Burberry Zhang spice up the cast in the P750,000 tournament with an eye at crowding the pros for top honors.

After the Sherwood leg, action shifts to Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias, Cavite for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic from July 14 to 16 at the Norman course, which was scheduled to stage the next Eagle Ridge event last March.

The Riviera Golf and Country Club, in Silang, Cavite, which hosted the first LPGT resumption last November following an eight-month hiatus, will again stage the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from July 28 to 30 at the Langer course with the Couples layout, also at Riviera, holding the fourth stop for the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from Aug. 4 to 6.

