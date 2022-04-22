Arevalo overcomes Korean challenge to rule National Stroke Play at Southwoods

COMING off a life-changing break from golf, Kristoffer Arevalo pulled off a sensational victory at the Philippine National Stroke Play Championship on Friday.

Arevalo pulled away early with birdies on three of the first four holes then held off a late rally by Korean teen Rho Hyun Ho to escape with a two-shot win at the Legends course of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

SEA Games bets pass test

The 23-year old, the most senior member of the national team competing at next month’s Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, withstood pressure from Rho in the back nine as he fired a three-under 69 and a 286 total.

Rho, the first-round leader, finished with a 70 and settled for second at 288, three ahead of compatriot Kim Tae Soo (73-291).

Jet Hernandez finished fourth with a 74-292 while and Gabriel Manotoc tied for fifth after a second straight 70 in a strong performance by the other members of the SEA Games squa after the shock disqualification of its fourth member, Jed Dy, for signing a wrong scorecard in the second round.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Perry Bucay, who either held of shared the lead in the second and third rounds, blew up with a 76 and joined Manotoc, Ivan Monsalve (71) and Shinichi Suzuki (75) in the group at 293.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mafy Singson completed a sweep for the Vietnam SEA Games-bound contingent by winning the women’s division diadem in come-from-behind fashion over national teammate Lois Kaye Go.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Singson, trailing by as many as five in the first round and by two heading to the final round, carded a 72 to turn the tables on Go, who turned in her worst score in four days of 75 for 296.

Both Arevalo and Singson won trophies and 65-inch Huawei television sets for topping their respective divisions in the country’s biggest amateur event sponsored by the PLDT Group, MVP Sports Foundation, Huawei and Manila Southwoods.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.