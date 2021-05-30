Juvic Pagunsan tops Mizuno Open, bags P5.2 million

JUVIC Pagunsan came up with gritty closing 68 to rule the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open on Sunday in Okayama.

The 43-year-old Pagunsan, who took a three-stroke lead after a 65 in the third round, found his groove after a tough opening stretch at JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, finishing at 17-under 199 in the tournament shortened to 54 holes due to bad weather earlier in the week.

To take some weight off as he carried his own bag, the shotmaker from Bacolod decided to play this week with less than the 14 clubs allowed.

With creativity and tremendous skill, the shotmaker from Bacolod overcame two bogeys in the first three holes, hitting six birdies.

Pagunsan wound up three strokes clear of Ryutaro Nagano, who shot a closing 66 for a 14-under 202.

Once the top-earner on the Asian Tour, Pagunsan bagged ¥12,000,000 (around P5.2 milion) in the Japan Tour event, finding the top spot this time after a second-place finish two weeks ago in the Asia Pacific Diamond Cup in Kagayama.

Nagano bagged ¥6,000,000.

Ryuichi Oiwa fired a final-round 68 to share third place at 204 with Katsumasa Miyamoto, who shot a 70. They each pocketed ¥3,480,000.

