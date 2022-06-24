Red-hot Juvic threatens course record with 64 at Southwoods Pro-Am

JUVIC Pagunsan was near-impeccable on Friday, shooting an eight-under-par 64 to lead the pro division by four shots over Jonel Ababa and Albin Engino after the first 18 holes of the Manila Southwoods Pro-Am in Carmona.

The Tokyo Games veteran dropped just one shot in perfect conditions and drained an eagle and seven birdies overall in a 33-31 effort that missed the course record by just one stroke.

He also led his team made up of Senate president Tito Sotto, Maru Sotto and Bing Lapus to a gross 61 and a two-shot lead over Ababa's squad made up of Jude Eustaquio, Jet Mathay and Miguel Ochoa.

Pagunsan's effort was just a shot shy of the record jointly held by Thailand's Prom Meesawat and Sattaya Supupramai, which they submitted n the 2014 and 2016 editions of the Asian Tour's Resorts World Manila Masters, respectively.

Second round action shifts to the Legends course on Saturday where the team championship will be decided, before the pros return to the on Masters Sunday to conclude their side of the tournament.

The event drew the participation of the biggest pro names in the country and the club, through its chairman, Bob Sobrepena, will make this an annual affair.

Justin Quiban, Dino Villanueva and Fidel Concepcion carded 69s to be five back and remain in the individual fight, even as the great Frankie Minoza struggled to a 72, with Antonio Lascuna shooting a 73.

Division I play, which applies handicaps of the amateurs, has Ababa's squad holding a share of the lead at 58 with the team made up of Ivan Monsalve, Oliver Gan, Francesca Gan and Gab Manotoc.

