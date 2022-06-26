Juvic puts on masterclass, wins Southwoods Pro-Am by 11 shots

JUVIC Pagunsan capped a dominant performance with a five-under-par 67 on Sunday at the Masters course for an 11-shot win over Justin Quiban in the pro division of the first Manila Southwoods Pro-Am.

The 44-year-old Japan Tour regular followed a pair of 64s at the Masters and Legends courses of the well-maintained Carmona club with another bogeyless round to assemble a sizzling 54-hole total of 21-under 195.





Quiban rallied with a 70 to claim second spot.

"I would like to thank the Manila Southwoods and chairman Bob Sobrepena for putting together this tournament," Pagunsan said during the awarding ceremonies as he went home with the P200,000 top prize out of the P1 million pot.

The event is now penciled to be an annual thing after the success of the team competition which saw Pagunsan lead his team made up of outgoing Senate president Tito Sotto, Maru Sotto and Bing Lapus to the overall title.

Southwoods amateur standout Carl Corpuz finished third after a 70, tied with former Philippine Open winner Gerald Rosales, who posted a 70 for 208.

Anthony Fernando, a pro playing out of Southwoods, closed out with a 69 to be another shot back, with Reymon Jaraula shooting a 68 for 211 in the event that also lured top pros like Frankie Minoza, Antonio Lascuna, Jonel Ababa and Robert Pactolerin.

