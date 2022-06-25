In-form Juvic fires another 64, leads team to Southwoods Pro-Am title

JUVIC Pagunsan rode an eagle and seven birdies to an eight-under-par 64 at the Legends course that widened his individual lead and led his team to the title on Saturday in the Manila Southwoods Pro-Am.

By matching his opening 64 on Friday at the Masters, Pagunsan will take a 128 aggregate into the final round at the Masters holding a seven-shot lead over amateur Carl Corpuz and an eight-stroke margin over Justin Quiban.

Eagle-eyed Juvic

Corpuz, the Southwoods team mainstay, fired a 65 while playing in the same conditions as the pros and fired a 65, while Quiban assembled a 67.

Pagunsan shot an eagle for the second consecutive round, chipping in from just off the par-5 eighth green to spark his team made up of outgoing Senate president Tito Sotto, brother Maru and Bing Lapus to another 61 and a four-stroke win over the Jonel Ababa-led squad.





Pagunsan missed the green on the long par-3 12th for the only blemish in his card — just his second bogey in two rounds in the Jack NIckaus-designed layouts.

Ababa returned a 70 to be 10 shots behind in the pro event, but it still helped his team made up of Jude Eustaquio, Jet Mathay and Miguel Ochoa to another 63 for second place.

Checking in third was the team made up of Fidel Conception and amateurs Aidric Chan, Corpuz and Coby Rolida, which closed out with a 62 for 128.

Corpuz, being an amateur, will not be entitled to any prize money.

