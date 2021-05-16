Juvic Pagunsan bags P4.3M with second place finish in Asia Pacific Diamond Cup

JUVIC Pagunsan came up with a closing 69 for second place in the Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf on Sunday in Kanagawa.

The Filipino shotmaker, once top earner on the Asian Tour, had five birdies against two bogeys at Sagamihara Golf Club East Course and ended up four strokes behind Rikuya Hoshino, who carded a second straight 69.

Pagunsan had earlier rounds of 69-71-70 for a nine-under 279 aggregate and ¥10,000,000 (around P4.3 million).

Hoshino, two strokes clear entering the final round of the Japan Golf Tour event, bagged ¥10,000,000.

Yosuke Asaji was third after a closing 72 for 280 and ¥6,000,000.

Angelo Que, the other Filipino in the field, also had a final-round 69 for a 290 total and ¥440,000 (around P192,000).

