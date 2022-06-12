Juvic Pagunsan finishes joint 20th in Japan Tour's Fukuoka stop

JUVIC Pagunsan carded a closing 69 to finish tied for 20th in the ASO Iizuka Challenged Golf Tournament on Sunday in Fukuoka.

The 44-year-old Pagunsan posted four rounds in the 60s — earlier carding 69-69-67 — for a 274 total, nine strokes off the winner.

Juvic Pagunsan Japan Tour update

Tomoyo Ikemura had a closing 68 for a 265 aggregate to bag the ¥20,000,000 prize (around ₱7.8 million).

Ryo Hisatsune fired the tournament best 61 but that wasn’t enough, finishing a stroke off Ikemura. Brad Kennedy of Australia also had a 266 total for ¥8,400,000.

Pagunsan earned ¥1,220,000 (around ₱481,000) in only the second time in the Japan Golf Tour season he made the weekend play.

He placed joint 64th on the Japan Golf Tour Championship last week.

