Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 12
    Golf

    Juvic Pagunsan finishes joint 20th in Japan Tour's Fukuoka stop

    by from the web
    Just now
    undefined
    Juvic Pagunsan is determined to rise after a tough start to the season.
    PHOTO: jgto.org

    JUVIC Pagunsan carded a closing 69 to finish tied for 20th in the ASO Iizuka Challenged Golf Tournament on Sunday in Fukuoka.

    The 44-year-old Pagunsan posted four rounds in the 60s — earlier carding 69-69-67 — for a 274 total, nine strokes off the winner.

    Juvic Pagunsan Japan Tour update

    Tomoyo Ikemura had a closing 68 for a 265 aggregate to bag the ¥20,000,000 prize (around ₱7.8 million).

    Ryo Hisatsune fired the tournament best 61 but that wasn’t enough, finishing a stroke off Ikemura. Brad Kennedy of Australia also had a 266 total for ¥8,400,000.

    Juvic Pagunsan

    Continue reading below ↓

    Pagunsan earned ¥1,220,000 (around ₱481,000) in only the second time in the Japan Golf Tour season he made the weekend play.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    He placed joint 64th on the Japan Golf Tour Championship last week.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Juvic Pagunsan is determined to rise after a tough start to the season.
    PHOTO: jgto.org

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again