JUSTIN Quiban has booked his first appearance on the PGA Tour, getting through qualifying for the 3M Open.

Twice a winner on the Philippine Golf Tour, Quiban secured his place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota by placing third in Monday Qualifying (Tuesday, Manila time), shooting an impressive eight-under 63. He first needed to survive pre-qualifying where he carded a 68 to secure one of 20 spots available in Monday Qualifying.

The 25-year-old Filipino earned a place in the 156-player field featuring reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler. Michael Thompson is returning to defend the title.

“My heart was going so fast. The last few holes, I just did my breathing,” said Quiban after the qualifying round.

Justin Quiban

Quiban's game clicked on his homeward stretch which included a hole out for eagle on the 10th which sparked his run.

“My driver was just going really well, I as hitting it down the fairway most of the time. I almost holed out on nine from 80 yards and then I holed out on 10 from 80 yards and shot 29 on the back nine. I knew I had to go low,” said Quiban, who represented his country as an amateur in the Asian Games.

“Coming down the stretch, especially the last five holes, I knew I had to go low to give it a chance. Birdied 14, 15 and 16, almost birdied 17 which I lipped out from 15 feet and then hit a great 180 yard shot on the last with a seven iron to four feet, and made the putt for 8-under. I knew I had to make birdie to give myself a chance or get into a playoff. I had a bad lie, a flier lie and I didn’t know if I should club up or not. I just played the number with a seven iron and it ended four feet from the hole which is great.”

