    Golf

    Justin Quiban wrests Del Monte golf lead after second straight 67

    As local hero Mondilla fades, Quiban storms to lead on day of low scoring
    clyde mondilla del monte
    PHOTO: PGT

    BUKIDNON – Justin Quiban came out on top after a searing hunt for birdies after a brief rain delay, storming past Reymon Jaraula and Jhonnel Ababa for a one-stroke lead with a second 67 halfway through the ICTSI Del Monte Championship.

    As first-round leader Clyde Mondilla wrestled with his putter after pounding the Del Monte Golf Club with a 64 on Tuesday, Quiban came away with a second five-under card that shoved him to the top of a stellar field at 10-under 134.

    “It’s pretty much the same,” said Quiban, when asked to assess his game in the first two rounds. “I was just trying to stick to my strategies. It’s a tight course so I need to hit the fairways and try to capitalize on the par-5s.”

    justin quiban del monte

    He birdied all but one of the four par-5s, including the last on No. 9 that moved him past Jaraula and Ababa, who momentarily seized control at 135s after a 65 and 69, respectively, until Quiban toppled them in a flight behind.

    Mondilla rued his poor putting that led to a 72 as the local ace fell to solo fourth at 136. Rupert Zaragosa also settled for an even-par to likewise drop to fifth at 137.

    Tight leaderboard

    Art Arbole fired a 68 to move up to joint sixth at 139 with Nilo Salahog, who struggled with a 73, while Ferdie Aunzo shot a 68 for a 141 as he joined Zanieboy Gialon, who carded a 69, and Ira Alido, who shot a 70, at eighth with 36 holes left in the P2.5 million championship backed by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

    The rest of the surviving 40-player field could be too far behind to pose a threat to the Top 5, with only three strokes separating them.

      “My goal is to score 5-under each day and sneak in another birdie on the par-3s and par-4s,” said Quiban, a two-time winner on the PGT and PGT Asia.

      PHOTO: PGT

