Justin Quiban wrests Del Monte golf lead after second straight 67

BUKIDNON – Justin Quiban came out on top after a searing hunt for birdies after a brief rain delay, storming past Reymon Jaraula and Jhonnel Ababa for a one-stroke lead with a second 67 halfway through the ICTSI Del Monte Championship.

As first-round leader Clyde Mondilla wrestled with his putter after pounding the Del Monte Golf Club with a 64 on Tuesday, Quiban came away with a second five-under card that shoved him to the top of a stellar field at 10-under 134.

“It’s pretty much the same,” said Quiban, when asked to assess his game in the first two rounds. “I was just trying to stick to my strategies. It’s a tight course so I need to hit the fairways and try to capitalize on the par-5s.”

He birdied all but one of the four par-5s, including the last on No. 9 that moved him past Jaraula and Ababa, who momentarily seized control at 135s after a 65 and 69, respectively, until Quiban toppled them in a flight behind.

Mondilla rued his poor putting that led to a 72 as the local ace fell to solo fourth at 136. Rupert Zaragosa also settled for an even-par to likewise drop to fifth at 137.

Tight leaderboard

Art Arbole fired a 68 to move up to joint sixth at 139 with Nilo Salahog, who struggled with a 73, while Ferdie Aunzo shot a 68 for a 141 as he joined Zanieboy Gialon, who carded a 69, and Ira Alido, who shot a 70, at eighth with 36 holes left in the P2.5 million championship backed by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

The rest of the surviving 40-player field could be too far behind to pose a threat to the Top 5, with only three strokes separating them.

“My goal is to score 5-under each day and sneak in another birdie on the par-3s and par-4s,” said Quiban, a two-time winner on the PGT and PGT Asia.

