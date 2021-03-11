Quiban takes solo lead as Tabuena moves into contention at Eagle Ridge

JUSTIN Quiban took the solo lead with a 73 in the third round of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge on Thursday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

At 213, Quiban is just a stroke ahead of Miguel Tabuena and Zanieboy Gialon.

“I didn’t drive quite well and hit irons not so well either,” rued Quiban who described his 37-36 round that featured three birdies and two bogeys as mediocre. “But at least I was able to go up-and-down in some holes that minimized the damage.”

Tabuena moved into contention on two late birdies for a 70, one of the two best scores in scorching, punishing day at one of Eagle Ridge's four championship courses.

“Considering the wind, I think I played pretty solid although I could’ve played more aggressive off the tee which I might do tomorrow,” said Tabuena, who birdied Nos. 14 and 16 and also gained strokes on Nos. 1 and 12 to offset his bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13.

“I like where I’m at and think I have a big chance tomorrow. I might be a little more aggressive to give myself more chances,” Tabuena added.

Gialon carded a 73.

Richard Sinfuego also rallied late with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to save a 74 for a 215, just two strokes off Quiban.

After back-to-back 70s, Michael Bibat slipped and scored a 76, slipping from a share of the lead to fifth spot at 216.

First-round leader Joenard Rates shot a 73 for a 218 total followed by Jobim Carlos, who also shot a 73 for 219.

Ira Alido shot a 74 for a 221 total, while Angelo Que turned in a second straight 73 for a 222.