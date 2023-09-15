Justin Quiban outlasts Dumandan in marathon playoff in Davao

DAVAO City – Justin Quiban pounced on Marvin Dumandan’s costly birdie miss from close range on the 72nd hole then endured an extra four-hole battle of power and wits to capture the ICTSI South Pacific Classic title on Friday.

Saying he had grown edgy after repeated trips to the 337-yard No. 9, Quiban's aggressiveness led to a two-putt birdie to win a playoff that only became possible after Dumandan flubbed a five-footer for birdie at the 18th hole.

Dumandan also failed to extend the match further with a miss from long range. Quiban opting for his trusted Ping driver in their last two playofff holes and reached the green both times, but the first time led to a disappointing three-putt par.

But in his next crack at eagle, Quiban confidently stroked it to near the hole to win the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

“My strategy in the playoff was to play it (No. 9) as I did the whole week, lay up with a 4-iron and try to get it as close as I can and try to make a birdie,” said Quiban, who closed out with a 69 to tie Dumandan, who carded a 70, at 279.

“But after we didn’t make birdies, I decided to use my driver because it’s been my eighth-week straight (of playing) and I wanted this to end. No guts, no glory.”

Quiban pocketed P360,000 for his feat. He also contended in the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam three weeks ago and in last week’s PGT Del Monte Championship. Dumandan settled for the P236,000 runner-up prize.

