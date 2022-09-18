Justin de los Santos places joint sixth in Japan Tour's ANA Open

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Justin de los Santos fires rounds of 69-68-68-68.
    PHOTO: Japan Golf Tour

    JUSTIN de los Santos made it three straight rounds of 68 to finish tied for fifth in Japan Golf Tour’s ANA Open on Sunday in Hokkaido.

    The 27-year-old De los Santos, who had an albatross on No. 9 at Sapporo Golf Club in Hokkaido in the third round, made birdie on the same hole in the closing round.

    He had six birdies and two bogeys, finishing at 15-under 273, four strokes off Tomoharu Otsuki and Ryo Ishikawa, who battled for the title in a playoff.

    De los Santos bagged ¥3,450,000 (around P1.3 million).

    Taichi Kimura also had a 273 aggregate.

    Juvic PagunsanJuvic Pagunsan posts a 286 total.

    Otsuki, who had a closing 66 for a 72-holde aggregate of 19-under, won the playoff and pocketed ¥20,000,000.

    Ishikawa, who had the day’s best 65, took home ¥10,000,000.

    Juvic Pagunsan, the other Filipino in the field, shot a final-round 73 and finished in tie for 55th, pocketing ¥238,250.

