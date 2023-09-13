Unheralded Nilo Salahog keeps pace with Quiban in Davao golf

DAVAO City – Nilo Salahog held his ground against a band of pursuers then hit a clutch birdie to save a 68 on Wednesday and rejoin Justin Quiban at the top midway through the ICTSI South Pacific Classic.

Salahog, who showed up the Tour’s big guns with a superb 67 in stifling conditions on Tuesday, went on a four-birdie run in the first 12 holes then rebounded from a miscue on No. 13 that momentarily dropped him off the lead with a birdie on the 17th as he tied an equally red-hot Quiban at the helm at nine-under 135.

Quiban put in a solid 67 after a 68 in his steady pursuit of a second Philippine Golf Tour victory following a third-place finish at Del Monte last week. He liked the way he’d been churning out low rounds coming off a series of stints abroad.

“I wasn’t expecting to lead but with the way I’m playing, I feel like I’m confident. I think I could hit the rounds that I’d like to shoot,” said Quiban, who first won in Binitin, Negros Occidental in 2018 then nailed a victory in PGT Asia at Luisita in the same year.

Salahog, chasing his maiden triumph on the Tour put up by ICTSI, also kept pounding the fairways with his booming drives, accurate iron play and putting but braced for a sterner test in the last 36 holes of the P2 million championship supported by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Marvin Dumandan seized solo third at 137 after shooting an eagle-aided 68 while Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa also bounced back with a four-under card for a 138.

Tony Lascuña, who beat Ira Alido by three here to cap a three-victory run in 2019 before the pandemic, also wheeled back into contention with 68 for a 139 while fellow Davaoeño Elee Bisera shot a four-under card to move to solo sixth at 140.

Cebu-based Japanese Gen Nagai carded a 70 to tie Keanu Jahns and Dino Villanueva, who matched 72s, at 141 while locals Elmer Salvador, who fired a 70, and Jay Bayron and Ferdie Aunzo, who matched 71s, pooled identical 142s.

Three-peat seeking Clyde Mondilla continued to struggle on the course’s exacting surface and finished with a 71 after a 72 for a 143, eight strokes behind the joint leaders.

Joining Mondilla at 13th are Art Arbole. Francis Morilla and Jhonnel Ababa, who shot 67, 72 and 74, respectively.

