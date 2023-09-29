Unflappable to the end, Jhonnel Ababa wins Mimosa title by 5 shots

CLARK Freeport Zone – Jhonnel Ababa hacked out a five-stroke triumph behind a late but decisive three-shot swing on No. 16 that stymied Michael Bibat’s stab at the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship title on Friday.

Ababa wrapped up a second title at the close of the 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour season by resetting the course record with an unblemished eight-under 64 for a whopping 22-under 266 total over four rounds at Acacia course.

He beat Bibat, who played in a group ahead, and flightmate Dino Villanueva by five after both carded 69s for 271s while three-day leader Guido van der Valk squandered a three-under card with a double-bogey, bogey finish.

The Dutchman wound up with a 72 and fell to fourth at 272 while Nilo Salahog and Keanu Jahns tied for fifth at 274 after a 70 and 71, respectively. Tony Lascuña carded a 69 for joint seventh at 276 with Elmer Salvador, who also faded with three late bogeys for a 72.

Marvin Dumandan, who lost in a four-hole playoff to Justin Quiban in the last PGT leg at South Pacific in Davao, charged back with a 68 to tie Elee Bisera, who shot a 69, Sean Ramos and Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa, who matched 71s, at ninth at 277.

Ababa on fire

“I just wanted to go for the green (on par-5 No. 16) after driving into the fairway bunker. But I hit my third shot to within birdie distance and made it,” said Ababa, who rode a pair of four-birdie feats on both nines to clinch the title worth P450,000.

He earlier saw Bibat misfire on the 16th and told himself: “I have a chance (to win).”

