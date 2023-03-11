Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Young golfers gear up as JGFP holds three big events in March

    6 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) has a loaded schedule this month for young parbusters, highlighted by qualifiers for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships.

    The JGFP will hold a two-day meet for the Developmental League on March 11 and 12 with more than 100 golfers expected to compete at the Intramuros Golf and Country Club in Manila.

    The 8-and-under category will have its own event, the Philippine Navy Junior Open at the Navy the same day.

    The 15th Faldo Series Asia qualifying tournament is set March 17 to 19 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias Cavite.

    Stephanie Gan

    Competition is set is for 12-16 boys and girls, and 17-21 boys and girls. The winner from each division will earn a spot in the Faldo Series Asia.

    The JGFP then holds on March 24 to 26, also at Eagle Ridge, the qualifying meet for the 11 to 12, 13 to 14, and 15 to 18 age groups.

    Already held were qualifiers for 6-under with Stephanie Gaisano-Gan topping the girls’ side and Kenzo Gavin Tan winning the boys category, and the 7-8 boys age group with Kamilla Edrianna del Mundo ruling the girls’ event and Sooreen Lee reigned supreme in the boys’ class.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

