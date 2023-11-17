JGFP Inter-School second half set to start

LA Salle Zobel hopes keep its top position for the overall lead even as defending champion Xavier University tries to make its move in an attempt to retain the championship as the second half of the 2023 JGFP Inter-School action kicks off this month in different golf courses.

2023 JGFP Inter-School set

La Salle Zobel has garnered 20 points, while Homeschool Global occupies the second place with 13 points, followed by Ateneo de Manila with 11 points in the tournament organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

Xavier, which bagged the overall championship in the last Inter-School, is at fourth place with eight points.

“It’s going to be an exciting finish with the way teams are positioned after the first half of action,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan, a former consultant for golf at the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“As everyone knows, the Inter-School is one of the main projects of the JGFP, and we are just thankful to our partners, especially the golf courses that have opened their venues for our young golfers,” added Gan.

Action in Lower School already started Saturday (Nov. 11) at Riviera Sports and Country Club and its last three are on Nov. 19 at Royale Tagaytay Country Club, and back at Riviera on Nov. 25-26, while for Middle School, games will resume Sunday (Nov. 12) and also on Nov. 19 at Royale.

The finals for lower and middle will both be played on Dec. 2-3 at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Junior High School will return on Jan. 14 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club, while Senior High School is set Sunday (Nov. 12) at Summit Point Golf and Country Club. The final two rounds of junior and senior high school will be played on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27-28 all at Eagle Ridge.

Homeschool Global is leading in the Lower School, Ateneo’s Teams 1 and 2 are up in the Middle School, Ateneo Team 1 leads in Junior High, and La Salle Zobel is on top in Senior High.

Meanwhile, the JGFP will hold its “Christmas Ball” on Dec. 17 where it will also cite the winners in the Thailand Singha Junior World, Reese Ng, Alethea Gaccion, Bobe Salahog, Jacob Cajita and Edison Tabalin.

