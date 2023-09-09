Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    JGFP holds age-group tournament at Mimosa Plus

    MORE than 160 young golfers are seeing action in the 2023 Mimosa Junior Open, one of the top tournaments organized this year by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

    The two-day tournament teed off on Saturday with competitions for boys and girls 5 years old to 18 years old, with the 13-18 year-old boys’ division serving as World Amateur Golf Ranking qualification.

    Leading the field are Bobe Salahog, Zach Castro, Chase Pascual, Felix Saludar, Jacob Gomez, Vito Sarines, Gabriel Handog, Ralph, Rian and Athena Batican, Stephanie and Nicole Gaisano-Gan, Mona and Lisa Sarines.

    Rianne Malixi, a product of JGFP who recently had a runner-up finish in the USGA Junior Open and will see action for the national team in this month’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be the guest of honor for the awarding ceremony.

