Jayson Castro sits out for TNT with sprain in shooting hand

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Jayson Castro missed TNT’s final game in the EASL Champions Week against Seoul SK Knights due to an injury in his right hand.

Castro got hurt while trying to break his fall using his shooting hand in a lopsided loss to Utsunomiya Brex last Wednesday. The TNT guard showed up in street clothes for Friday’s contest against the Knights.

TNT assistant coach Josh Reyes said he hopes Castro will be available for the ballclub for their return game in the PBA on March 15 against NorthPort.

“Na-sprain ‘yung wrist niya. He is day-to-day. Hopefully, he recovers in time,” said Reyes, referring to TNT's game in the PBA.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The injury came a day before June Mar Fajardo sustained a left knee injury during their EASL game against Ryukyu Golden Kings last Thursday.

Fajardo has been ruled out of the EASL tournament, sitting out their group stage match against Anyang KGC in Okinawa on Saturday.