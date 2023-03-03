Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 4
    Golf

    Jayson Castro sits out for TNT with sprain in shooting hand

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    Jayson Castro EASL TNT Seoul
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Jayson Castro missed TNT’s final game in the EASL Champions Week against Seoul SK Knights due to an injury in his right hand.

    Castro got hurt while trying to break his fall using his shooting hand in a lopsided loss to Utsunomiya Brex last Wednesday. The TNT guard showed up in street clothes for Friday’s contest against the Knights.

    READ: Maliksi feels Ebona went after his face - not the ball

    TNT assistant coach Josh Reyes said he hopes Castro will be available for the ballclub for their return game in the PBA on March 15 against NorthPort.

    “Na-sprain ‘yung wrist niya. He is day-to-day. Hopefully, he recovers in time,” said Reyes, referring to TNT's game in the PBA.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The injury came a day before June Mar Fajardo sustained a left knee injury during their EASL game against Ryukyu Golden Kings last Thursday.

      Fajardo has been ruled out of the EASL tournament, sitting out their group stage match against Anyang KGC in Okinawa on Saturday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again