Philippine golf team member Jaden Dumdumaya leads cast in JGFP Cebu meet

PHILIPPINE Team member Jaden Dumdumaya heads 80 other junior golfers seeing action in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Cebu-Visayas leg starting on Wednesday at the Cebu Country Club.

The 16-year-old US-based Dumdumaya is a member of the University of Southern California men’s golf team and won the 2022 Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta National. He has been tapped by the Philippines team for next month’s Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

The event is part of the foundation’s summer program featuring competitions in age groups from 6-under to 18-and-below. After the two-day tournament in Cebu, the JGFP will hold a competition in Del Monte in Bukidnon on April 15 and 16.

“We’re very thankful to Del Monte and Cebu Country Club for the support. I hope this will lead to the golf clubs supporting their junior programs,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“Of course, just like the tournaments we had in Davao and in Cagayan de Oro, our goal is to conduct tournaments for grassroots development, and hopefully by doing so, we can discover new talents because we do have many of that in the region,” added Gan.

Last January, the JGFP held tournaments in Davao and Cagayan De Oro with hopes of not just boosting their grassroots programs but to discover new talents in the region, with each event drawing more than 100 participants.