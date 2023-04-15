Jaden Dumdumaya wins JGFP Cebu leg by seven strokes

PHILIPPINE Team member Jaden Dumdumaya carded a final round one-over par 73 to claim the 15-18 years old boys title in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Cebu-Visayas leg on Thursday at the Cebu Country Club.

The 16-year-old US-based Dumdumaya, set to play in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month, had a two-day total of 146 after an opening 73.

A member of the University of Southern California golf team, Dumdumaya won by seven strokes over Bobe Salahog, who had a 76 for a for a total of 153. Clif Richard Nuneza came in third with 156 (77-79).

In the girls category, Grace Quintanilla submitted a pair of 77s to win the title over Ashley Llena (171) and Julia Samantha Lua (208).

Other winners were Nini Jose Tiongko III and Tashi Balangauan in 13-14 boys and girls, Roman Yosef Tiongko and Francesca Nicolr Gan in 11-12 boys and girls, Chan Ahn and Zuri Balagoyos in 9-10 boys and girls, Alonzo Retuerto and Ma. Brianna Macasaet in 7-8 boys and girls, and Lucas Miguel Revilleza and Stephanie Gan on 6-and-under boys and girls.

The competition will continue on April 15 in Del Monte for the Bukidnon leg.