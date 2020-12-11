Ira Alido wins maiden pro title by a whooping nine shots at Riviera

IRA Alido turned the final round of the ICTSI Riviera Championship into a coronation, cruising to a nine-stroke romp over Jobim Carlos, Nilo Salahog and Michael Bibat despite a closing 73 at the Langer course in Silang, Cavite on Friday.

Thanks to a solid 64 in the third round fashioned out in exacting conditions that put him way out in front by eight strokes over Bibat and second-day leader Zanieboy Gialon, Alido didn't have to do some heavy lifting in the final day.

The lead was never threatened as Bibat and Gialon came out flat in a final round practically reduced to a victory stroll for the 19-year-old Alido who erased the stigma of his two meltdowns after leading through 54 holes in a young pro career, including at the PGT Asia at Wack Wack last year.





Alido assembled a seven-under 277 to complete one of the Tour’s most lopsided wins. It more than doubled Tony Lascuña’s four-shot triumph over him and Rupert Zaragosa in the first of two PGT bubble tournaments in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course, the less daunting of the two Riviera championship courses, three weeks ago.

But after firing back-to-back 70s at the par-71 Langer layout and trailing by just one off Gialon, he knew he had a chance.

Alido, who turned in five Top 10 finishes to finish No. 6 in the Order of Merit last season, cashed in on his fine form and stamina to produce a brilliant 64 on Thursday which he used as springboard to a career breakthrough worth P337,500.

Carlos matched par 71 to tie Bibat, who limped with a 74, and Salahog, who carded a 72, at second at 286 worth P150,000 each while Lascuña regained his range, rhythm and touch too late, finishing with a 68 for a share of fifth at 287 with Zaragosa, who also carded a 71. Each received P88,750.



Angelo Que, who sizzled with a 67 in the opener of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI but struggled with 73 and 74 to drop out of the race, wound up with another three-over card for solo seventh at 288.

Gialon, who sparkled with a 65 on Wednesday to wrest control, skied to a 77 and ended up tied for eighth at 289 with Sean Talmadge and Korean Park Jun Sung, who, shot 72 and 75, respectively.

Like Lascuña, Miguel Tabuena rallied with a day’s best 67 on five birdies against a bogey and saved a joint 11th place finish at 291 with American Lexus Keoninh and Justin Quiban, who made 75 and 78, respectively.