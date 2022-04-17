Ira Alido back in PGT Tour to vie in maiden Caliraya Springs stop

A LITTLE over a year after scoring a breakthrough at Riviera, Ira Alido is back in the hunt for a Philippine Golf Tour crown, stronger and better coming off a stint on the Asian Tour and the Asian Development Tour.

Alido missed the season’s kickoff leg at Luisita last month, but the 21-year-old rising star is more than ready to slug it out with the cream of the local pro crop in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship unfolding Tuesday in Cavinti, Laguna.

Asian Tour experience

Alido, who broke into the pro circuit in 2018 , dominated the same field in the PGT Riviera Invitational Championship in 2020, coasting to a nine-stroke romp over former PGT Order of Merit winner Jobim Carlos and two others at the Langer course.

He vied in the DGC Open of the Asian Tour last month and in the ADT's Gurugram Challenge three weeks ago, both in India.

But the rest of the 60-player PGT cast are also primed up for the P2 million championship, including former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, who lost to Miguel Tabuena in sudden death at Luisita, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña, Jay Bayron, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Zanieboy Gialon, Reymon Jaraula, Frankie Miñoza, Robert Pactolerin, Joenard Rates, Gerald Rosales, Ruperto Zaragosa, Dutch Guido Van der Valk, Lloyd Go and Carlos.



Held simultaneously with the PGT is the 54-hole Ladies PGT also set to fire off on Tuesday with Chanelle Avaricio seeking a second straight championship after besting multi-titled Princess Superal in the ICTSI Hallow Ridge Challenge in San Pedro, Laguna two weeks ago.

But like Alido, Avaricio braces for a fierce challenge from the likes of reigning OOM winner Harmie Constantino and leg winners Daniella Uy and Sunshine Baraquiel while Chihiro Ikeda is also going all out to snap a long spell in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Superal won't be playing as she is set to honor a commitment to play in Thailand but Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Lucy Landicho, Pamela Mariano, Eva Miñoza, Gretchen Villacencio and Shery Villasencio along with lone amateur Aily Kidwell toughen up the cast in the P750,000 event put up by ICTSI.

