Harmie Constantino wins Eagle Ridge Ladies Challenge in pro debut

ROOKIE Harmie Constantino fired a closing 73, enough to win the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Challenge by two strokes on Thursday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Constantino found trouble at Aoki Course with back-to-back bogeys from No. 11, but recovered to birdie the par-4 No. 13.

The former University of Georgia standout pocketed the top prize of P72,000 on a 54-hole total of 215 that included rounds of 73 and 69.

Princess Superal ended up two strokes off with a final-round 74.

“I felt pretty good – starting my first pro tournament with a win,” said Constantino, who actually nailed a win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as an amateur when she fashioned out a nine-stroke triumph at Mt. Malarayat in 2016.

“But I really didn’t expect anything here. I’m here to have fun and enjoy the day,” added

Still, it was another fine finish for Superal, whoe ruled the Couples leg at Riviera last November and taking second place behind Pauline del Rosario at Langer.

Del Rosario, who pulled to within four after 36 holes, shot a 75 for third at 221.

Chanelle Avaricio turned in a 75 for fourth at 228 while Daniella Uy struggled with an 80 for sixth at 230 followed by amateur Laurea Duque (82-235), Marvi Monsalve (81-245), Sunshine Baraquiel (85-247), Cyna Rodriguez (84-247), Gretchen Villacencio (79-247) and Pamela Mariano (83-248).

