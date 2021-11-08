Harmie Constantino heads field as LPGT goes to Tagaytay Highlands

THE Ladies Philippine Golf Tour return to action in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge starting on Tuesday.

Harmie Constantino will be the marked player after winning the ICTSI Aoki crown four days ago at Eagle Ridge.

Mafy Singson is hoping to come out stronger and tougher from last week’s runner-up finish.

Chihiro Ikeda and Chanelle Avaricio hope to ride the momentum of their strong finishes to bolster their title drive in the P750,000 championship put up by ICTSI.

Ikeda rallied to finish third at Aoki while Avaricio came out of nowhere to snare fourth place.

Mafy Singson looks to play steadier this time.

Marvi Monsalve, Sunshine Baraquiel and Daniella Uy are all due for a big finish along with former leg winner Sarah Ababa, Lovelyn Guioguio, Pamela Mariano, Apple Fudolin, Sheryl Villasensio and Florence Bisera.

Gretchen Villacencio, whose best finish was runner-up to Superal at Riviera in 2018, rejoins the tour after missing last week’s action, eager to spring a surprise in the 54-hole tournament held under strict health and safety protocols.

Korean Jane Jeong is also out to make a mark in her pro debut.

Eagle Ace Superal is also raring to atone for her forgettable showing last week while Keena Puzon and Arnie Taguines, the low amateur at Eagle Ridge-Norman, beef up the ranks in the event, the second of four tournaments lined up by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. after a three-month hiatus.

After a break next week, action heats up with the staging of the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from Nov. 24 to 26 while the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Championship will be held Dec. 1 to 3 at the Couples and Langer courses in Silang, Cavite.

