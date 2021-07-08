Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 8
    Golf

    Harmie Constantino fires eagle-aided 68 for one-stroke lead at Sherwood

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Harmie Constantino leads Princess Superal by one entering final round.

    HARMIE Constantino hit an eagle on No. 15 on the way to a four-under 68 for a one-stroke lead after the second round of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge on Thursday at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martirez, Cavite.

    Eyeing her second title after winning at Eagle Ridge in March, Constantino has a 142 total with 18 holes to play.

    Princess Superal fired a 69 and first-round leader Chihiro Ikeda shot a 73 to share second place at 143.

    Chanelle Avaricio likewise kept her breakthrough bid in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour going, firing a second straight 72 for a 144.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Harmie Constantino

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Harmie Constantino

      Gretchen Villacencio, who had an opening 72, added a 75 for a 147.

      Daniella Uy, a former Junior World champion and veteran of LPGA of Taiwan Tour, shot a 73 for solo sixth at 150, eight strokes off the pace.

      “I started off well and kind of played steady from there,” said Constantino, who hit a superb 6-iron second shot from 165 yards on No. 15 then drilled in a 20-foot eagle putt.

      Superal likes her chances as she looks to end a pair of runner-up finishes after ruling one of the two Riviera bubble tournaments in LPGT’s first restart after an eight-month hiatus late last year.

      “I’ll stay with my routine, whatever happens,” said Superal. “I’ll do my best and take care of my shots.”

      Burberry Zhang carded an 82 after a 77 for a 159 for a two-stroke lead over Korean Jane Jeong, who pooled a 161 after an 81, in the race for amateur honors.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Harmie Constantino leads Princess Superal by one entering final round.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again