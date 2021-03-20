Harmie Constantino eyes back-to-back titles as LPGT action at Eagle Ridge resumes

HARMIE Constantino hopes to sustain her solid play as the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship unfolds on Tuesday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Constantino upstaged Princess Superal with clutch shots and putts to win her first pro tournament in last week’s ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at Aoki and looks to post a double as the top players of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour battle it out at the Norman Course.

“The win only showed how much work I have to put in for the next tournament,” said the former Univ. of Georgia stalwart, whose routine includes a two-hour workout on the range and gym work.

“At home, I do some putting,” she added.

Superal, meanwhile, tries to get back on top after back-to-back runner-up finishes following an emphatic victory in the first of two Riviera bubble tournaments late last year.

Multi-titled Chihiro Ikeda and Lucy Landicho also signed up for the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event after missing the action at Aoki.

Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Cyna Rodriguez, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio and Pamela Mariano are also out to spoil the big guns.

Pauline del Rosario, who held off Superal to snare the other Riviera diadem, is confident she could put it all together this time after grappling with her long game and irons at Aoki.