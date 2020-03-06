Guido Van der Valk's 75 enough to keep lead on a brutal day at TCC

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Guido Van der Valk survived another brutal day , fending off Clyde Mondilla’s early threat with a pitch-in eagle on No. 8 to cling to a two-stroke lead after three rounds of The Country Club Invitational on Friday.

The duo matched 75s, which proved to be the best in wicked conditions, marred by almost identical three-bogey mishaps in the last eight holes as they kept the 1-2 posts at 220 and 222, respectively.

That moved the Dutchman 18 holes away from becoming the third straight non-Filipino to win the Philippine Golf Tour’s flagship championship after back-to-back victories by Koreans Micah Shin and Kim Joo Hyung.

“I think today was the hardest with the wind practically blowing in all 18 holes,” said Van der Valk, adding that TCC actually needs no wind to be extremely difficult, given its length, the roughs, hazards and the putting surface.

“Just look at the scores, it was that hard and I am happy with this 75. I actually feel that I played my best round,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

He was just so delighted with his eagle feat on No. 8 when his 7-iron second shot from 210 yards fell 10 yards short of the green before rolling in.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

But his own version of a 75 also gave Mondilla a clear shot at a second straight crown at the dreaded TCC layout after the Del Monte star bested a tough international field to win the Solaire Philippine Open last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Unlike in his impressive second-round 70 where he hit all greens, however, Mondilla, 26, struggled with his short game, saying: “I missed a lot of greens. You’ve got to be consistent with your short game here at TCC, especially in putting.”

Jay Bayron moved to solo third at 224 despite a 76 he spiked with an eagle and Tony Lascuña assembled a 226 as he slipping to fourth after a birdie-less 78.

Many-time national champion Rupert Zaragosa also gained despite a similar 78 as he joined Lascuña at fourth, six strokes off the pace, a deficit not too big to overcome on a course that continued to test the poise and mental toughness.