    Guido van der Valk barely clings on to Mimosa lead despite second 66

    Dutchman holds on to lead on a day of low scoring at Mimosa
    CLARK Freeport Zone – Guido van der Valk fired a second straight 66 to hold on to the lead halfway through the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship on Wednesday.

    The lead actually changed hands a number of times in the early going and late in the round in another scorching day but Jhonnel Ababa came up short by one of matching van der Valk’s 132 total despite a new course mark of 65 at Mimosa Plus’ Acacia for a 133.

    Michael Bibat also seized the lead at 10-under 134 on a solid six-under card but only for a fleeting moment as the Dutchman came charging home with back-to-back birdies to cap a splendid closing frontside 30 marked by a three-birdie binge from No. 3.

    But the title chase remains as tight and wide-open as ever heading to the last 36 holes of the season-ending P2 million championship as Nilo Salahog kept his Philippine Golf Tour breakthrough bid going with a 135 after a 68.

    Dino Villanueva likewise stayed in the hunt for a maiden win with a second 68 for a 136.

    Valley leg runaway winner Reymon Jaraula slowed down with a 70 after a 67 but remained in the thick of things at 137 in a tie with young Sean Ramos, who also shot a 66. Paul Echavez and Elmer Salvador matched 68s and Kristoffer Arevalo and Keanu Jahns produced a pair of 69s for joint eighth at 138.

    Japanese Toru Nakajima and Korean Min Seong Kim, who were in the early mix with 67 and 68, respectively, found the going a bit tougher and finished with 72 and 71, respectively, as they dropped to joint 12th at 139 with Marvin Dumandan, Rupert Zaragosa and Elee Bisera, who all carded 70s, and Luis Bagtas, who turned in a 70.

      Taiwanese Ting Yu Chen floundered with a 79 after a 67 and fell to joint 33rd at 146 but made the 40-and-ties cut at 147.

