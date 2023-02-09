Guido Van der Valk overcomes shaky finish to keep TCC Invitational lead

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Guido Van der Valk held on to a two-stroke lead over Zanieboy Gialon after salvaging a two-over par 74 in brutal conditions in the third round of The Country Club Invitational on Thursday.

The Dutchman looked headed to surviving the toughest of tests at the TCC in three days, staying steady and in control of his game and of the field in howling winds and keeping a five-shot lead after 15 holes over his nearest pursuer.

But he made a couple of what he termed as “silly mistakes” that led to two bogeys in the last three holes and enabled Gialon and a charging Lloyd Go to make a run for the most coveted championship staked in every Philippine Golf Tour season.

Shaky finish

“I’m a little bit disappointed with the end result because I played really good for about 15 holes and then just had a couple of bad swings in the end,” rued Van der Valk, who also bogeyed the tough No. 13 for the third straight day.

“A bad drive on No. 16 cost me a bogey and had a horrible shot into the water on No. 18.”

Still, he remained on top at five-over 221, two strokes clear of Gialon, who in contrast, birdied two of the last five holes to match Van der Valk’s two-over card for a 223 and stay from where he stood after 36 holes of the P6 million championship.

Despite Van der Valk’s faltering windup, Gialon remained impressed with the former’s game and poise, particularly after he fell by as many as seven with a bogey on No. 11.

“Parang ang dali ng golf sa kanya (golf seems to come easily to him),” said Gialon, who birdied the first hole to pull within one of Van der Valk, then, like Clyde Mondilla and majority of the contenders, reeled back with missteps until he regained his touch and rhythm in the last five holes.

That moved Van der Valk, a two-leg winner of last year’s seven-leg PGT, 18 holes away from matching Angelo Que’s back-to-back title feat after the latter edged Mondilla by one in 2020.

Go posted a tournament-best one-under 71 to jump from 16th to solo third at 225 for a spot in the championship group and a shot at the princely P2 million top purse in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc

“This is first time ever I shot under-par on this course. I’m very happy. It’s really my goal – to shoot under-par at least once this week,” said Go, who birdied No. 7, two-putted for another birdie on the 10th but three-putted No. 15 for a 35-36.

First day co-leader Jerson Balasabas scored a 75 for joint fourth at 226 with 2004 champion Tony Lascuna, who fought back with a 73, Michael Bibat, who carded a 75, and Mondilla, who started the round just a stroke off Van der Valk but fell way behind with three straight bogeys from No. 3 that led to a 78.

The rest could be too far behind to pose a threat although no lead is safe at the TCC with Micah Shin also hobbling to the tough backside with a 39 and a 78 for a 227 while 2013 winner Frankie Minoza and Jay Bayron matched 228s after 77 and 79, respectively.