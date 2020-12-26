Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 26
    Golf

    Golf great Greg Norman in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Greg Norman' IG page

    HALL of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

    The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

    “This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

    The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.

      “It’s been an ugly one,” Norman said Thursday. “I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.”

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Greg Norman' IG page

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again