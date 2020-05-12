Golf course on England-Wales border faces conflicting virus measures

MEMBERS of a golf club whose course straddles the border of England and Wales are in a state of limbo after conflicting rules were issued by government officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Llanymynech Golf Club has 15 holes in Wales and three in England. A sign on the fourth hole reads: “Drive in Wales. Putt out in England.”

It has left the club’s members with quite the headache.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is loosening restrictions during lockdown to allow people in England to play golf with at most one other person from Wednesday as long as they abide by social distancing measures. However, people in Wales have been told by their devolved government they must stay at home and that golf courses should remain closed.

Llanymynech club secretary Sian Whiteoak has told Sky Sports “a number of calls” have been made to authorities and “we await clarification before we make any decisions.”

Llanymynech is also well known for being the home course of former Masters champion Ian Woosnam.