Golf website compares Yuka Saso's swing to Rory McIlroy

YUKA Saso’s swing is already drawing comparisons with Rory McIlroy during her campaign in the 75th US Open in Houston, Texas.

Golf.com senior editor Sean Zak made a lengthy analysis entitled “This 19-year-old LPGA player’s swing is a carbon copy of Rory McIlroy’s” after Saso got a lot of television time during the first round where she ranked joint fifth.

“McIlroy is famous for his fluid, powerful swing,” wrote Zak. “It makes him one of the best ball-strikers of his generation and consistently ranks him near the top of the PGA Tour’s rankings in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.”

“The number of pros who wouldn’t trade their swings for his is surely in the single digits. The hook here is that Saso, who works with former Japanese great Jumbo Ozaki, swings almost identically to McIlroy,” Zak added.

Golf.com even produced screenshots of the swings of both Saso and McIlroy.

In her third major of her career, Saso is in joint sixth with a two-under par 140 after she had an even par in the second round. Saso is five shots behind the leader in Japanese star Hinako Shibuno.