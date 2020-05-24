Golf courses in Davao prepare for reopening this week

GOLF courses look set to go into full swing in Davao this week.

“The wait is over, we are re-Opening on Thursday May 28. Please standby for more updates,” posted South Pacific Golf Club on its Facebook page late Saturday.

The 18-hole course in Davao City is gearing up for business restart, and posted an Inquirer Golf article on social media, same with Davao golf clubs Rancho Palos Verdes and Apo Golf.

Davao golf courses have been given clearance by Mayor Sara Duterte to restart operations, according to the report.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Golf courses in areas under GCQ are allowed to operate, according to the IATF last week.

In elite golf competition, live action has returned with top players seeing action in a Skins game fundraiser, with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy saying he is pleased to be able to promote social distancing and exercising, walking the course carrying his bag along with Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Continue reading below ↓

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are also facing off in a made-for-TV match, along with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos