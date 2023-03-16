Frankie Miñoza holds steady at Marapara to open three-shot lead

BACOLOD – Frankie Miñoza hang tough in blustery conditions, scoring a one-under par 69 to wrest a three-stroke lead over erstwhile co-leader Albin Engino halfway through the ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic presented by MORE Power on Thursday.

Two birdies in a solid frontside windup enabled the former Asia No. 1 to overcome a shaky backside 36, leaving him as the only player from the starting field of 66 to put in back-to-back under-par rounds at the challenging Marapara course.

“Like in the first round, I played very good, driving almost perfect. My irons are good and though my putting was not as good, it was acceptable,” said Miñoza, surprised to be on top of the heap with a 137 aggregate he spiked with a first round 68.

Will fatigue catch up with Frankie?

“Fatigue will be a big factor, I’m getting old. There are still two more days, so I can’t talk about my chances,” said the 63-year old, who edged Miguel Tabuena in sudden death here to nail his last victory in 2016.

“But I’ll do my best – hit the ball good and be patient – and let’s see what happens.”

Don Petil was four-under card after 15 holes. But like the other pursuers, the 29-year-old shotmaker, who turned pro last October, cracked when the going got tougher, closing out with a disastrous bogey-double bogey-bogey finish.

Petil settled for a 70 and tumbled from second to joint 10th at 142, five strokes behind Minoza in the P2.25 million event put up by ICTSI.

Engino also reeled back with a frontside 38 marred by poor putting but he recovered with two birdies against a bogey in the last seven holes to salvage a 72 and lift him back to second at 140.

Seven players share third at 141, led by veteran Jay Bayron and recent qualifier Carlos Packing, who fired identical 68s. Dino Villanueva blew an eagle-spiked four-under card after five holes with a bogey-riddled backside 39 and ended up with a 70.

Other with one-over par outputs were Jhonnel Ababa, who birdied the ninth to likewise save a 70, Rupert Zaragosa and Nilo Salahog, who matched 71s, and Ira Alido, who rebounded from a backside 40 with four birdies against a bogey in the last nine holes for a 72.

The other big guns also safely made the Top 40 and ties cut at 149 with Clyde Mondilla and Rico Depilo battling back from a pair of 74s with 68s to tie Anthony Fernando (70), Tony Lascuna (72), Ferdie Aunzo, Jun Bernis (72) and Petil at 142, while Art Arbole carded a 71 for a 143.

Richard Sinfuego and The Country Club Invitational runaway winner Guido van der Valk rallied with 68 and 69, respectively, for joint 18th at 144 with Zanieboy Gialon and Reymon Jaraula, who shot 72 and 74, respectively.

Meanwhile, PGT Q-School topnotcher Hyun Ho Rho, who fashioned out an impressive 69 for joint third after 18 holes, barely made the cut at 149 as he fumbled with an 80 marred by a quadruple bogey on the par-5 second hole.

Failing to advance in the kickoff leg of this year’s Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit were Elmer Salvador (72-150), Arnold Villacencio (75-150), Orlan Sumcad (74-151), former Order of Merit champion Jobim Carlos (74-152), and rookie pros Gab Manotoc (72-151), Elee Bisera (79-153), and Kristoffer Arevalo (71-155).