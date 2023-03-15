Vintage Frankie Miñoza shoots 68 for share of lead at Marapara

BACOLOD – Frankie Miñoza turned back the clock with a two-under par 68 to earn a share of the lead with Albin Engino at the start of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic presented by MORE Power on Wednesday.

Minoza, 68, showed vintage form in a course where he posted his last tour victory in 2016 with a sudden-death win over Miguel Tabuena, brandishing an impressive card marred only by a bogey from the bunker on No. 16

He signed for a 32-36 card that netted him a share of the lead with Engino, one stroke ahead of Ira Alido and Korean rookie pro Hyun Ho Rho as majority of the stellar field struggled in the heat and wind around the short but tricky par-70 Marapara layout.

“I didn’t expect to go under. I just played it shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole. But it came out okay, so I’m so happy,” said Minoza, whose mere presence in the tour crowded by young, long hitters continues to be a troubling sight for the rest of the bidders.

He tied for eighth in last month’s The Country Club Invitational.

“I’m just enjoying the game. Malakas ang hangin sa umpisa pa lang. Iba’t-iban ang kondisyon ng greens, may mabilis, may mabagal,” said Miñoza.

Engino, still in search of a breakthrough win in a long pro career, birdied two of the last four holes in a big frontside finish to save a 35-33.

“I played it safe and short throughout and made the most of my birdie chances,” said Engino, who wound up tied at 17th at TCC. “Medyo maganda ang resulta, may mga na-save na pars, me long putt at may chip-in. Mahangin pero kaya naman at ang greens, mabilis kumpara sa dati.”

Ferdie Aunzo, Jun Bernis, Reymon Jaraula, Korean Kim Min Seong, Tony Lascuña, Gerald Rosales, Nilo Salahog and Rupert Zaragosa matched par for joint fifth while Jhonnel Ababa, Mars Pucay, Bonifacio Salahog and Dino Villanueva shot 71s.

The likes of Clyde Mondilla, Guido Van der Valk, Michael Bibat, Elmer Salvador and top rookies Jonas Magcalayo, Gab Manotoc and Arevalo need to hit more birdies to survive the Top 40 and ties cut in the P2.25 million tournament put up by ICTSI.

Mondilla, the former Philippine Open champion who placed fifth at TCC, shot a 74 for a share of 27th, while Van der Valk wound up with a 75 for joint 34th.

Bibat, winner at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last year, skied to a 77 marred by a bogey-par-bogey-double-bogey windup for a share of 48th, and Salvador, another multi-titled campaigner, limped home with a birdie-less 78 in his PGT return for joint 54th

Unlike Rho, Magcalayo and Manotoc wavered with 79s for a share of 59th while Arevalo, a former national stroke play champion, shot himself in the foot with an 84 for 66th place.