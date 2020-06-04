Fate of this year's Ryder Cup to be decided by end of the month

THE chief executive of the European Tour says the fate of this year's Ryder Cup will be decided by the end of the month.

Keith Pelley says in an extensive interview with the McKellar Journal podcast that the European Tour and the PGA will have "conversations" about the Ryder Cup now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced.

Pelley says there will be "a direction at the end of the month."

The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25 to 27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin despite massive disruption to the sports schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It could be held without fans but golfers like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are among those saying they are against that idea.

