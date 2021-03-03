Eagle Ridge’s Aoki, Norman courses spruced up for Philippine Golf Tour return

ORGANIZERS said Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club will be more than ready to test the men of the tour’s shotmaking skills and mental toughness when it hosts the two-stage Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT events starting next week.

The Aoki layout will host the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge set March 9 to 12, while the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship will be played March 23 to 26 at the Norman course.

The PGT is offering a purse of P2 million and the 54-hole LPGT tournament has a P400,000 prize fund.

Tony Lascuña edged Japanese Ryoma Miki by one to rule the last Aoki-hosted event in 2016 with the same kind of finish expected in the upcoming 72-hole tournament and the 6,990-yard layout, designed by Hall of Famer Isao Aoki.

“The two courses are actually ready to host the PGT/LPGT as early as last December,” said Boy Blue Ocampo, golf manager of the country’s biggest golf complex which boasts of four championship courses, the two others being the Faldo and Dye layouts.

“They were rolled over, groomed and finely sanded, offering a tricky challenge both in maintenance and playability,” said Ocampo about the work done on the greens.

“Green speed is targeted at no less than 10 in the Stimpmeter.”

That should also put premium on the bidders’ putting aside from shotmaking, guaranteeing a spirited chase for top honors in both the PGT and LPGT sides which are expected to be bannered by the four winners – Lascuña, Ira Alido, Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario – of the two-tournament bubble at Riviera in a pandemic-hit season late last year.

Both events, along with the succeeding tournaments of the ICTSI-sponsored circuit this year, will be held and conducted under strict protocols in accordance with government’s safety and health measures.

Deadline for listup for the Eagle Ridge Championship is on March 12.