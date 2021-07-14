Daniella Uy one stroke clear in Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic

DANIELA Uy fired a one-under 71 for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour on Wednesday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Uy, who placed sixth at Sherwood last week, rebounded from a bogey on No. 2 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 at the tricky Norman course.

The former Junior World champion yielded strokes on Nos. 9 and 10 but regained them in the next two before dropping another shot on No. 13.

Justa stroke behind were Chihiro Ikeda, Princess Superal and Sunshine Baraquiel.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Daniella Uy

“I’ll just stick to the plan and try to make it simple,” said Uy, who birdied the par-5 15th then added another on the 17th.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We’re really very excited to be competing again. This also gives a chance to prepare us for overseas campaign,” added the LPGA Tour of Taiwan veteran.

Superal, winner at Sherwood, also birdied No. 17.

“I missed putts from close range, including on the last two holes,” said Superal, who birdied Nos. 4 and 6 to be among the early leaders then reeled back with a bogey on No. 12.

Baraquiel likewise stayed upbeat as she goes for an LPGT breakthrough.

“I hit pretty well (11 fairways). I gave myself a lot of birdie chances but missed most of them,” said Baraquiel, who hinted at taking more conservative lines in the next two days to give herself more opportunities.

Amateur Arnie Taguines blew a fine start with a bogey-riddled back nine to finish with a 73 for solo fifth.

Continue reading below ↓

Chanelle Avaricio shot a 74 and Harmie Constantino added a 75.

Amateur Burberry Zhang, who took the low amateur honors at Sherwood, shot a 76.

The event is the second of a six-leg swing in Cavite and Batangas in an eight-week stretch marking the resumption of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. held under strict healthy and safety protocols.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.