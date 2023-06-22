Clyde Mondilla carries six-stroke lead into final round at Forest Hills

CLYDE Mondilla extended his lead to six with a 68 in the third round of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic on Thursday in Antipolo.

The ace shotmaker from Del Monte stands at 19-under 194 total.

Angelo Que had an eagle-aided 64 to rise from fourth to second at 200.

Albin Engino slid from second to third at 202 after dropping two strokes on No. 18 for a 71.

Tony Lascuña triple-bogeyed the last hole and limped with a 75 as he fell with a thud, tumbling from third to sixth at 207.

Guido van der Valk’s 65 and Dino Villanueva’s 66 moved them to joint fourth at 205 with 18 holes left in the P2 million event sponsored by ICTSI.

Mondilla zeroed in on the top prize of P360,000 with a pitch-in birdie from the fringe on the last hole that negated his lone bogey in three days of exceptional play at the up-and-down layout. He, however, remained wary of his chances and his pursuers, including Que, who put himself in position to duplicate his big rally from six strokes down behind Jay Bayron to snare the crown in the inaugural Anvaya Cove Invitational in 2015.

Mondilla is hoping to bag his first title since the PGT Asia event at Pradera Verde in 2020.

“Unlike in my previous tournaments, my driving performance in the past three days has been consistent,” said Mondilla, who during the two-month PGT break, is eyeing a spot in two Thailand tournaments on the ADT next month.

“I am currently on the reserve list but sana, makakuha ng slot,” he added.

The PGT will take a two-month break after seven legs.