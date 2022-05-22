After close calls, Mondilla looks to go all the way at Splendido

FOILED twice at Luisita and Caliraya, Clyde Mondilla hopes to get the job done at Splendido when the Philippine Golf Tour holds the ICTSI Splendido Taal Challenge starting on Tuesday (May 24) in Laurel, Batangas.

Mondilla lost to Miguel Tabuena in the second playoff hole of the ICTSI Luisita Championship last March. The 2019 Philippine Open champion also charged back in the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship but his closing 67 proved short to stop Zanieboy Gialon last month.

Extra motivation

But those setbacks only serves as motivation for the Del Monte ace, who emerged triumphant last in a five-player playoff at Pradera Verde in Jan, 2020, heading to the invitational championship at the exacting Splendido Taal Golf Club layout.

The rest of the 60-player field, however, are also all geared up for the 72-hole tournament, including Gialon, Michael Bibat, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña, Joenard Rates, Ruperto Zaragosa and Reymon Jaraula, among others.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

While length could hold the key to victory in this third leg of the PGT organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., premium will also be on ball control and putting with the fairways softened by rain the last few days.

That should make the race wide-open with the likes of Bibat, Rates, Ababa and Lascuña also setting out to snap a title spell, thus guaranteeing another fierce battle that has marked the first two stops of the country’s premier circuit put up by ICTSI.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Crack field

The month-long break has also given Mondilla & Co. time to prepare. They include Jobim Carlos, Jay Bayron, Anthony Fernando, Orlan Sumcad, Mars Pucay, Rufino Bayron, Marvin Dumandan, Richard Sinfuego, Jun Bernis, Gerald Rosales, Arnold Villacencio, Nilo Salahog, Mhark Fernando and former Masters titlist Jerson Balasabas.



The event also marks the third time the PGT will be held simultaneously with the Ladies PGT with Chihiro Ikeda shooting for a follow-up to her three-shot victory over Chanelle Avaricio at Mount Malarayat two weeks ago in their side of the 54-hole championship.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.