Club Intramuros hosts Halloween Costume Golf Challenge

NIGHT golf will never be the same again as Club Intramuros stages the “Spooktacular Swings: Halloween Costume Golf Challenge” - a Nov. 2 event that blends traditional golf with costumes while creating a unique and exciting golfing experience.

Registration is ongoing with the fun golf challenge open to all age groups. Entry fee is pegged at P2,500, inclusive of green fee, insurance, hole-in-one, T-shirt, freebies, buffet snacks and drinks.

“As CIGC (Club Intramuros Golf Club) enters a new phase of growth and development, we recognize the importance of diversifying our offerings to cater to a wider audience,” said CIGC resident manager Mylene Magsino. “The event represents a departure from traditional golf as it blends the sport with the enchantment of Halloween.”

Participants will tee-off alongside fellow golfers dressed in imaginative costumes, thus adding an extra layer of fun to the game. The top three winners in the Best in Costume will receive P5,000, P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

Listup starts at 1:30 p.m. at the CIGC Veranda with the ceremonial drive set at 3 p.m. The tournament proper with fire off at 3:15 p.m.

For reservations and payment details, contact: (02) 87121467 or Whatsapp: 09676904829 or send us a message on our Facebook page. You may also email us at cigcreservations@yahoo.com.

