CHIHIRO Ikeda took charge in a topsy-turvy opener of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge, banking on a late eagle on her way to a two-under 70 and a two-stroke lead over Gretchen Villacencio and Chanelle Avaricio on Wednesday in Trece Martirez, Cavite.

The Fil-Japanese golfer made three on the par-5 No. 15, saving her round that featured several bogeys on the back nine, including the closing hole.

Villacencio missed grabbing solo second in the resumption of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour resumed as she matched flightmate Ikeda’s closing bogey, ending up with a 70.

That was the same output by Avaricio after blowing a lone birdie on the par-3 11th with a bogey on the par-5 15th.

Chihiro Ikeda stillrecovering from injury

"I didn't expect to go under. I was looking at a 3-over start which I think is good given the long layoff," said Ikeda, who is still recovering from a hand injury.

"I still feel the pain (in my left hand) all throughout."

Fancied Harmie Constantino and Princess Superal struggled with 74s.

Daniella Uy ended up with a 77 for joint sixth with amateur Burberry Zhang while Sunshine Baraquiel lay another stroke back at 78 followed by Korean amateur Jane Jeong (80).

