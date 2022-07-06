Chihiro Ikeda opens six-shot lead at Eagle Ridge after fiery 68

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Chihiro Ikeda waxed hot in the backnine on the way to a 68 that put her six strokes clear of Harmie Constantino and amateur Mikha Fortuna after two rounds of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki Invitational on Wednesday.

Unable to shake off first round co-leaders Constantino and Sarah Ababa in a fierce frontside skirmish, the Fil-Japanese cranked up her game heading home, birdying the two par-5s and adding two more birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 while saving a couple of pars for that scorching 32 and a 68.

With a 139 total, Ikeda moved 18 holes from nailing her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory this year after posting a three-stroke romp at Mt. Malarayat while battling a wrist injury last May.

“Happy to be on top but it’s tough at the front nine because of the pin positions,” said Ikeda, who after stopping Chanelle Avaricio in Lipa, struggled for joint fifth at Splendido Taal ruled by ICTSI amateur Mafy Singson before bouncing back to tie for second in the Pradera Verde stop topped by Avaricio last month.

Despite the big gap, the Manila Southwoods and AsiaGlobal Technologies-backed ace remains wary of her chances in this seventh leg of this year's LPGT, saying:’ I hope to settle down and play steady tomorrow (today).”

Constantino, seeking to make it three-in-row at Aoki after posting her first two career wins here last year, actually grabbed a one-stroke lead at the turn with a 35 but bogeyed three of the last nine holes and ended up with a 74 for a 145.

“My putts weren’t dropping at the backnine. I got a little bit careless on No. 17 and made a wrong clubbing on the last,” said Constantino, still hopeful of pulling off a big comeback in an attempt to check a long skid in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Fortuna, two strokes behind the leading troika after 18 holes, carded a two-birdie, two-bogey card for a 72 that tied her with Constantino.

Continue reading below ↓

Ababa also stayed within striking distance with a 36 start but like Constantino, she wavered at the back, fumbling with four bogeys against a lone birdie for a 39 and a 75. She slipped to fourth at 146 followed by Apple Fudolin, who pooled a 149 after a 76, while Lovelynn Guioguio shot a 74 for a 150.

