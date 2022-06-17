In-form Chanelle Avaricio cruises to six-shot triumph at Pradera

LUBAO, Pampanga - Chanelle Avaricio beat Chihiro Ikeda and Sarah Ababa by six shots on a closing even-par 72 on Friday at the ICTSI Pradera Verde Ladies Classic to post her third victory in the last five events of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Unlike in her playoff win over Princess Superal at Hallow Ridge and a one-stroke escape over Ikeda at Caliraya Springs, Avaricio hardly found any challenge in the last 18 holes of the P750,000 championship, keeping her overnight four-stroke lead intact over nine holes, padding it to seven after No. 14 before settling for a six-stroke triumph.

“I didn’t expect to win and just tried to focus on every shot. But my first round (64) was the key, it kind of pushed me to where I am today (yesterday),” said Avaricio, who banked another P90,000 top purse on her five-under 211 total.

Clutch birdie

Ikeda did threaten to within two with a birdie on No. 7 coupled with Avaricio’s bogey on the fifth but the latter fought back with a birdie on the eighth and sat on another four-cushion at the turn on an Ikeda bogey on the night.

Ababa finished with a 73 while Ikeda hobbled with a 74 as they tied for second at 217 and split the combined P114,750 purse.

“I played pretty steady. I had a couple of bad shots but I was able to recover in some holes,” said Avaricio, who scored an LPGT breakthrough with a runaway triumph at Riviera-Couples in bubble setup last year. “But I’ll try to keep on improving, especially my irons and short game."

Marvi Monsalve holed out with a birdie to break back-to-back 74s with a 72 as she snatched solo fourth at 220, while Sunshine Baraquiel, winner at Highlands last year, skied to a 77 and wound up tied for fifth at 222 with Pamela Mariano, who limped with a 78.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino carded a 75 for solo seventh at 223; Martina Minoza placed eighth on a 224 after a 75, while Mariel Tee shot her own 75 to tie Korean Jane Jeong [78] for ninth at 227.

More importantly, Tee, back on the local scene after a three-year stay in the US, claimed the low amateur honors as Arnie Taguines ended up with a 77 to fall to joint 11th with Lovelynn Guioguio, who turned in a 75, at 228, while Kayla Nocum fell short of her rally in the amateur race, finishing with a 75 for a 229.





Avaricio’s runaway win thus ended a run of close finishes in the first six legs of this year’s circuit put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. but her romp came two strokes short of amateur Rianne Malixi’s nine-stroke victory at Midlands at the close of the Tour’s 2021 edition under bubble setup.

