Chanelle Avaricio leads Princess Superal, Rianne Malixi by one

CHANELLE Avaricio carded a 70 for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the ICTSI Luisita Ladies Championship on Tuesday in Tarlac.

Princess Superal and amateur Rianne Malixi were one stroke behind in the P750,000 championship.

“Same plan for tomorrow, good placing off the drive and be careful on the greens,” said Avaricio, winner at Riviera last year in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

While Superal was disappointed with her putting, Malixi was pleased with her play on the greens as the two favorites lived up to pre-tournament hype.

“I think I missed a lot of putts, including birdie chances,” said Superal, winner of three of the first five LPGT tournaments held in bubble setup last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Princess Superal is just a stroke off pace.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Malixi, who dominated the SEA Games qualifier to clinch the lone Hanoi berth early this month, is eager to do even better.

“I played well, made a lot of putts,” said Malixi, “But I didn’t play my best. Hopefully, I’ll be able to adjust by tomorrow and stay more confident.”

Marvi Monsalve shot a 76, while Pamela Mariano carded a 77.

Last year’s top earner Harmie Constantino had a faltered in a frontside finish, bogeying No. 7 and dropping two strokes on each of the last two holes for a 79 for joint eighth with Gretchen Villacencio, nine strokes off Avaricio.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.