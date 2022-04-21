Avaricio makes it back-to-back LPGT titles by holding off Ikeda

CAVINTI, Laguna - Chanelle Avaricio matched top pursuer Chihiro Ikeda's closing 72 to make it two-in-row on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a one-stroke victory in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on Thursday.

Avaricio fended off Ikeda's late charge with clutch pars in the last four holes, preserving her overnight one-shot lead and clinching the victory at 217 as the latter settled for closing pars for a 218 at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club.

Gialon holds sway

Zanieboy Gialon, meanwhile, pulled away from Joenard Rates by five shots after a 68 and moved closer to snapping a long title spell on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Bracing for a shootout with the 2018 PGT Asia Summit Point leg champion, Gialon made three frontside birdies and surged ahead by three over Rates, who after two 68s lost his way in the face of his rival's scorching start.

Rates ended up with a 73 to slip to second at 209, now five strokes behind Gialon's 12-under 204.

"I admire playing against Ikeda, she's so relaxed all the time and really very good," said Avaricio, who proved better in the end as she also claimed the bragging rights as winner at two courses which hosted an LPGT event for the first time.

But while she had some local knowledge of Hallow Ridge, which she calls home, she was practically clueless about Caliraya like the rest of the field. But with steady driving and good ball placements, she was able to produce the desired result.

"I didn't expect it but I'm very happy to win again," said Avaricio, who beat Princess Superal in sudden death to snare the ICTSI Hallow Ridge crown in San Pedro, Laguna two weeks ago. "I missed one very short putt but other than that, I played steady."

Daniella Uy, just a stroke behind Avaricio and in a tie with Ikeda after 36 holes, faded with a 75 and a 221 for third.

Midlands leg champion Sunshine Baraquiel broke par with a 71 to tie reigning Order of Merit winner Harmie Constantino, who fumbled with a 74, at fourth at 225 while first round leader Marvi Monsalve recovered from a second-round 85 with a 74 to share sixth place at 228 with low amateur Arnie Taguines (74).

