Brooks Koepka ends year at No. 1 but Rory McIlroy earned most ranking points

BROOKS Koepka ends the year the way it started at No. 1 in the world, making him the first player since Tiger Woods in 2008 and 2009 to end consecutive years at No. 1.

But he didn't earn the most points.

That honor belonged to Rory McIlroy, No. 2 in the world, who earned 496.25 ranking points from the 25 events he played. Koepka was next at 380.49 points in 22 events, narrowly ahead of Jon Rahm (374.47 points in 25 events).

Rounding out the top 10 in raw ranking points earned for 2019 were Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey and Shane Lowry.

Masters champion Tiger Woods checked in at No. 13 in points earned. Then again, he played only 14 events.

McIlroy also earned the most points per start at 19.85, followed by Koepka at 17.3. Woods was third in that category at 16.64, followed by Johnson (15.07) and Rahm (14.98).