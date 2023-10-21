Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan, Stephanie Gaisano-Gan shine in Thailand golfest

BRIANNA Macasaet, Aerin Chan, Stephanie Gaisano-Gan captured runner-up trophies in the 2023 Chiangmai APJGA International Championships in Thailand.

Nicole Gaisano-Gan also came up with a podium finish in the tournament recently at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club.

Macasaet shot a tournament-best five-under-par 67 highlighted by an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey on her final participation in Class E as she finished the 36-hole event on 2-under, five shots behind Singapore's Vedona Gong.

Chan, the 10-year-old daughter of PBA star and former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jeff, bounced back from an opening round 85 and shot a 74 to finish second in the girls' Class C bracket.

The student-athlete from Poveda had four birdies and six bogeys to finish on 159, nine shots behind Thailand’s Soisamjan Jantartit who closed with a 76.

Strong finish

Stephanie Gaisano-Gan, after battling a week-long flu, closed with a 90 to finish second place in Class F with a two-round total of 184, 13 shots behind champion Chayada Thongyeesibhok of Thailand who carded an 86, and ahead of Thai Angchaya Kanthaset.

Meanwhile , Nicole Gaisano-Gan shot an 80 in the second round to finish third. Singapore's Amelie Blossom, who had a 76, won the title.

Geoffrey Tan settled for fourth spot in boys' Class B,

Seth Koa, Akio Lee and Chloe Ang, shot their best rounds this week. Koa carded an 83 for 10th place and Lee posted an 86th for 14th in Class B while Ang returned a 98 for the sixth spot in the distaff side.

"We knew all along that we could compete. This goes to show how far our program has achieved in so short a time," said Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan.

