Teen pro Ira Alido fires sizzling 64 for eight-stroke lead at Riviera

IRA Alido fired a spectacular seven-under 64 to take an eight-stroke lead after Thursday’s third round of the ICTSI Riviera Championship in Silang, Cavite.

The 19-year-old Alido made it look quite easy taming the dreaded Langer layout, shooting four birdies at the front then running off three straight from No. 15 for nines of 31-33.

Alido finished without a bogey on a course that punishes even the slightest of mistakes, moving to 9-under 204.

Zanieboy Gialon and Michael Bibat were tied for second.

Continue reading below ↓

Bibat, whose second round rally was cut short by late-hole miscues, finally hit it low but his 66, which featured six birdies in the first 13 holes, could only tie him at 212 with Gialon, who limped with a 73 after a second-round 65.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A two-time PGT winner, Bibat bogeyed the 18th for the second straight day while Gialon sputtered with three bogeys with only a birdie to show in a 36-37 card that paled in comparison to his seven-birdie round against a bogey on Wednesday.

Justin Quiban fired a 69 to move to solo fourth at 213, nine shots off.

Angelo Que failed to recover from a bogey-bogey start and wound up with a 74, slipping to joint fifth at 214 with Korean Park Jun Sung, who matched par 71, and Nilo Salahog, who fought back with a 68.

Continue reading below ↓

Jobim Carlos likewise faded on moving day, hobbling with a 74 after a 68 as he tumbled to eighth at 215, while Manila-based American Lexus Keoninh turned in a 70 for joint ninth at 216 with Rupert Zaragosa, who floundered with a 75.

Sean Talmadge made a 75 for a 217 while Tony Lascuña, winner of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at Couples three weeks ago, settled for a 71 for a tie with Art Arbole, who shot a 72, at 219.

Just a stroke off Gialon after 36 holes, Alido gained a shared view of the top with a birdie on the first hole then as the erstwhile leader and joint second-running Que struggled, he kept on pounding the course with his big drives, superb iron play and solid putting, birdying Nos. 5, 6 and 8 to seize complete control.

He settled for a run of five pars at the back but went to his birdie-binge again from No. 14 to all but settle the outcome of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓